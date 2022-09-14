Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Short Interest Up 39.1% in August

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the August 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Insulet Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:PODD traded up $10.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $263.60. 421,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,764. Insulet has a twelve month low of $181.00 and a twelve month high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.74 and a 200 day moving average of $240.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 527.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.72). Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in Insulet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insulet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Insulet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period.

PODD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Insulet to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.23.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

