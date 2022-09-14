Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.12-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.69-$0.73 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.43.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

IART stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.76. 5,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,521. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $74.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Integra LifeSciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,412.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,412.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,602 shares of company stock worth $536,067. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 266.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 234,446 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after acquiring an additional 170,543 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 104.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after acquiring an additional 135,062 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 41.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,069 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $24,695,000 after acquiring an additional 133,571 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 302.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,460 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after buying an additional 120,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after buying an additional 98,702 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Read More

