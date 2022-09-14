Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Trading 7% Higher

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) traded up 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 4.48 and last traded at 4.44. 3,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 455,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Inter & Co, Inc. to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.32 to $3.60 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Inter & Co, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.90 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 131,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Inter & Co, Inc. at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

