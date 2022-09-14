International Biotechnology Trust PLC Buys 21,741 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,741 shares during the quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,807,000 after purchasing an additional 237,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,707,000 after buying an additional 20,532 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,503,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,565,000 after buying an additional 35,162 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 852,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,074,000 after buying an additional 54,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $359.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10.

FULC has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

