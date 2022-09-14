International Biotechnology Trust PLC Has $5.92 Million Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC reduced its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.3% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 80,467 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 26,778 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 19,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,318,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $1,179,945.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,311 shares in the company, valued at $54,120,178.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,318,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,764 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,938 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.69.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
