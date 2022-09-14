International Biotechnology Trust PLC Invests $18.55 Million in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 132,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,549,000. Novavax makes up approximately 4.2% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned 0.17% of Novavax at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at about $65,066,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Novavax by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,495,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,797,000 after buying an additional 596,322 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Novavax by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,996,000 after buying an additional 284,344 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Novavax in the first quarter worth approximately $9,839,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Novavax by 190.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,246,000 after acquiring an additional 115,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVAX shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Novavax to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Novavax Stock Performance

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $260.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($12.04). The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Novavax had a negative net margin of 114.32% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The business’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

