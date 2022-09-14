International Biotechnology Trust PLC Raises Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned about 0.33% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RARE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RARE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.58.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of RARE stock opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.66. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.20 and a 12-month high of $100.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.33 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

