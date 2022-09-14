International Biotechnology Trust PLC Sells 52,100 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC decreased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,122 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,100 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,258,308,000 after buying an additional 397,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,473,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,342,963,000 after acquiring an additional 317,629 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,713,579,000 after acquiring an additional 33,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.65.
Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $280.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $305.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.43.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
