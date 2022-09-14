InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners (NASDAQ:IPVIU) Shares Down 0.4%

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter valued at $3,928,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 4,629.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter worth $1,229,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 4,263.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 45,532 shares in the last quarter.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Company Profile

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

