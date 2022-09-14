Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Short Interest Up 383.3% in August

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 383.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Intertek Group Stock Performance

Intertek Group stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.60. 37,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,445. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Intertek Group has a one year low of $44.43 and a one year high of $79.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6,105.33.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Stories

