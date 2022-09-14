Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 2.0% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Quilter Plc owned 0.06% of Intuit worth $74,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. abrdn plc boosted its position in Intuit by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 180,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,369 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,895,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.61.
Shares of INTU stock opened at $429.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $439.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.31.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.52%.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
