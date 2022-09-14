Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 2.0% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Quilter Plc owned 0.06% of Intuit worth $74,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. abrdn plc boosted its position in Intuit by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 180,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,369 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,895,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.61.

Insider Activity

Intuit Price Performance

In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 51,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,650,291. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $429.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $439.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.31.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

