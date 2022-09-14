Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) is Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,158,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,279 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $24,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 140,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $22.19.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.