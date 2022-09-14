Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG – Get Rating) rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.39.
Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (IVDG)
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.