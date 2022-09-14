Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLB) Trading Up 0.3%

Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.06 and last traded at $23.03. Approximately 1,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average of $25.17.

