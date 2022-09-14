Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

RSP stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.90. The stock had a trading volume of 131,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,753. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $129.56 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.41.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.