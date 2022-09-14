Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Short Interest Down 48.3% in August

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the August 15th total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of PHO stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $50.29. 65,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,313. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $61.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.91.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Water Resources ETF

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.