Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ: WVVI):

9/10/2022 – Willamette Valley Vineyards is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/2/2022 – Willamette Valley Vineyards is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – Willamette Valley Vineyards was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

8/25/2022 – Willamette Valley Vineyards is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/17/2022 – Willamette Valley Vineyards is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Willamette Valley Vineyards is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Willamette Valley Vineyards is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/24/2022 – Willamette Valley Vineyards is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/16/2022 – Willamette Valley Vineyards is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc alerts:

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 63.1% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter worth about $81,000. 20.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.