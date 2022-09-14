Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ: WVVI):
- 9/10/2022 – Willamette Valley Vineyards is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.15 and a beta of 0.76.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.18%.
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
