Investment Management Corp of Ontario Acquires 20,000 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. SBA Communications accounts for about 6.4% of Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $68,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,537,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,531,000 after buying an additional 173,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,667,000 after buying an additional 352,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SBA Communications by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,150,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,345,000 after buying an additional 307,233 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,442,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,184,473,000 after buying an additional 156,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,871,000 after acquiring an additional 328,421 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $317.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.31 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $331.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.98. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $286.41 and a 52-week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.93%.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,251,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,490,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.33.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

