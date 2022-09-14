Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $1.42 Million Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lessened its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for about 0.1% of Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Investment Management Corp of Ontario owned approximately 0.07% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,441,000 after acquiring an additional 932,613 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,539,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.92 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Macquarie upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. CICC Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.80 to $36.60 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.