Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $143,000 Stock Holdings in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario cut its stake in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Hello Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Hello Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Hello Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hello Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOMO. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Hello Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Hello Group Stock Performance

MOMO opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $808.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44. Hello Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $1.96. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hello Group

(Get Rating)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.