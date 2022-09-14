Investment Management Corp of Ontario Trims Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario trimmed its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 309,846 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Autohome were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATHM. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,638,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,292,000 after buying an additional 1,138,805 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 23.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,029,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,714,000 after buying an additional 388,772 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the first quarter valued at about $8,606,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the first quarter valued at about $8,396,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,293,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,375,000 after buying an additional 269,083 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATHM. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. CLSA upgraded shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.30 to $42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Shares of ATHM opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.11.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Autohome had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $258.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

