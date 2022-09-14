Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,233 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 186% compared to the typical daily volume of 781 call options.

In other LSB Industries news, major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $83,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,053,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,417,863.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXU. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,007,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 196,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 68,763 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 53,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 48,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 20,925 shares during the period.

Shares of LSB Industries stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,161. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86. LSB Industries has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LXU shares. UBS Group began coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LSB Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

