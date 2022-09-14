InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Short Interest Update

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the August 15th total of 139,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 688,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) by 152.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.78% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on InVivo Therapeutics in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Trading Down 6.1 %

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of NVIV stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,875. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.05. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $17.71.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

