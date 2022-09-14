iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Affinia Financial Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Affinia Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,744 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.0% of Affinia Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Affinia Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after buying an additional 56,060 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,417,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares in the last quarter.

SHY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.75. 65,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,895,299. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.97. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.74 and a 1-year high of $86.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

