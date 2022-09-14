iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Shares Gap Down to $61.98

Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.98, but opened at $59.93. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF shares last traded at $59.93, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 378,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,971,000 after acquiring an additional 16,395 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $11,956,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

