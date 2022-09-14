iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,339 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $10,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 61,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

