iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Reduced by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.4% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 32,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 656,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,373,000 after buying an additional 371,515 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 221,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,391,000 after acquiring an additional 22,544 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.19.

