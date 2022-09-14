iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.54. 729,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,181,797. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $64.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.11.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.