iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IFGL) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IFGL – Get Rating) were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.44 and last traded at $21.45. Approximately 39,795 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 31,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.
iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.37.
