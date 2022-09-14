iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

IWO stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,694. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.50. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

