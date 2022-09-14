iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 32,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 396,553 shares.The stock last traded at $132.52 and had previously closed at $131.48.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

