Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Isoray Price Performance
NYSE:ISR opened at $0.35 on Friday. Isoray has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.86.
Isoray Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Isoray (ISR)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.