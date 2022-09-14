ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.29

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 90857 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITMPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ITM Power from GBX 470 ($5.68) to GBX 420 ($5.07) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ITM Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ITM Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITM Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.00.

Get ITM Power alerts:

ITM Power Trading Down 22.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.