Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Short Interest Update

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 122.7% from the August 15th total of 8,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCIC. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 46,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $492,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jack Creek Investment stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. 28,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,699. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. Jack Creek Investment has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

