Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 721,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,541 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $99,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on J. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of J stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,839. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.97. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

