JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a growth of 179.1% from the August 15th total of 12,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 491,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JanOne

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JanOne stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.40% of JanOne at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JanOne Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAN traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.33. 47,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. JanOne has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $8.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.80.

JanOne Company Profile

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.

