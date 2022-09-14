Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Short Interest Down 92.5% in August

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 92.5% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Price Performance

Jardine Cycle & Carriage stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.85. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $50.22.

Get Jardine Cycle & Carriage alerts:

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 3.72%.

About Jardine Cycle & Carriage

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. The company produces, distributes, retails, and aftersales services of motor vehicles, as well as manufactures and distributes automotive components; manufactures, assembles, distributes, and owns dealership networks for Toyota, Daihatsu, Isuzu, Peugeot, and UD Trucks, as well as Honda motorcycles; and manufactures and retails BMW vehicles, and owns the Lexus cars dealership.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Cycle & Carriage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Cycle & Carriage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.