Jason Lublin Sells 29,725 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) CFO Jason Lublin sold 29,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.12, for a total transaction of 746,692.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,168,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason Lublin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

On Monday, September 12th, Jason Lublin sold 56,525 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.52, for a total transaction of 1,442,518.00.

Endeavor Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Endeavor Group stock traded up 0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,110,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,833. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 23.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.05. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of 17.42 and a twelve month high of 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Flight Deck Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter valued at $10,505,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 182,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 121,580 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter valued at $647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EDR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 31.73.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.