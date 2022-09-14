Jefferies Financial Group Comments on American Equity Investment Life Holding’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Equity Investment Life in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for American Equity Investment Life’s current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.20 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 61.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

AEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

NYSE AEL opened at $37.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $44.49.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

