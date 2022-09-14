Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Down 88.5% in August

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the August 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on JRSH. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JRSH traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $4.97. 29,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.94. Jerash Holdings has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87.

Jerash Holdings (US) Announces Dividend

Jerash Holdings (US) ( NASDAQ:JRSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.94 million during the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 11.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jerash Holdings (US)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

See Also

