JMP Securities Trims Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Target Price to $7.00

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 188.07% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.21.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

TBLA opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $568.70 million, a PE ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.09. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $10.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

About Taboola.com

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,046,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,329,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,346,000 after buying an additional 506,874 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,045,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Taboola.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,661,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,488,000 after acquiring an additional 34,879 shares during the last quarter. 44.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

