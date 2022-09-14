Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.81. 3,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.31. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $275.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JLL. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.