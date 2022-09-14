JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Shares Up 1.1%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.49 and last traded at $78.43. 1,069 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 38,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.55.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,032,000.

