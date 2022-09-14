Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.55

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50.
About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.
