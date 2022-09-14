Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2022

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVLGet Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ KAVL opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $5.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 732,188 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Company Profile



Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc distributes electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS Products) and related components in the Unites States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS Product in various flavor options; and Bidi Pouch, a tobacco-free nicotine formulation, which contains natural fibers and a chew-base filler in different flavors.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL)

