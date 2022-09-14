Keller Group (LON:KLR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $768.54

Shares of Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 768.54 ($9.29) and traded as low as GBX 658.44 ($7.96). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 750 ($9.06), with a volume of 47,025 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 736.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 768. The company has a market cap of £499.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 760.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

In related news, insider Kerry Porritt acquired 235 shares of Keller Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 725 ($8.76) per share, for a total transaction of £1,703.75 ($2,058.66).

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilisation, remediation, and monitoring, as well as bearing capacity.

