Kelly Clark Hanczyk Purchases 3,100 Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Stock

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) Director Kelly Clark Hanczyk purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,512.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 258,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,460,091.76.

Shares of NXR.UN traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.54. 88,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.84. The stock has a market cap of C$557.83 million and a PE ratio of 6.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.27. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of C$9.34 and a 52-week high of C$14.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.38%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$12.25 target price on the stock.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

