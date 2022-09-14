Kelly L. Tuminelli Purchases 4,000 Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Stock

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) Director Kelly L. Tuminelli purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $73,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,692.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.73. 575,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.44. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $246.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.09 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TASK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TaskUs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TaskUs from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on TaskUs to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,158,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,111,000 after acquiring an additional 43,744 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 31.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,040,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,268,000 after acquiring an additional 734,156 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 47.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,250,000 after acquiring an additional 683,441 shares during the period. 3G Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 9.7% in the first quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,382,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,482,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,034,000 after acquiring an additional 194,517 shares during the period. 25.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

