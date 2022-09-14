Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Short Interest Down 70.3% in August

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decline of 70.3% from the August 15th total of 120,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPRUY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kering from €706.00 ($720.41) to €717.00 ($731.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Kering from €795.00 ($811.22) to €715.00 ($729.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Kering from €900.00 ($918.37) to €610.00 ($622.45) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kering from €795.00 ($811.22) to €773.00 ($788.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kering presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $724.50.

Kering Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PPRUY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.95. The stock had a trading volume of 203,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,133. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average is $55.24. Kering has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $84.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

