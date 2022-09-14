Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.18.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $127.78. 51,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,160,483. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

